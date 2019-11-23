NEW ORLEANS — Panthers-Saints noon Sunday inside the Superdome.

New Orleans comes in with a three-game lead over the Panthers in the NFC South. We'll see if they're able to extend that lead with a win against Carolina.

The final injury report came out Friday. Three Saints ruled out: Return specialist Deonte Harris; guard Andrews Pete and fullback Zach Line.

The biggest story was that cornerback Marshon Lattimore who's missed the last five practices with a strained hamstring did practice on Friday. He was limited. he was in a non-contact jersey.

I don't expect him to play. I think the Saints are going to probably give him another week to really heal that strained hamstring, but the team will still put him questionable on the injury report and have the Panthers think of another guy they may have to account for in that passing game.

RELATED: Football wasn't always the most popular sport in New Orleans

RELATED: Where the Saints rank nationally in the power polls

Some of the keys that I'm looking for in Sunday's game:

No. 1 - Really disrupting Kyle Allen, the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He had a great start since that week 17 win against the Saints last season to end the year.

Of course, most of the Saints sat out in that one, but Kyle Allen had three total touchdowns in that game and really got some confidence from that, as he went on to win his next four starts.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) scrambles under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AP

In his last five starts, he's just one in four and he's turned the ball over 10 times, so expect the Saints, who got four interceptions last week against Tampa Bay, to really try to put pressure on Kyle and forced him into those mistakes.

Expect Cam Jordan to probably have a big game of course. He's a guy who's been disruptive in the backfield of both opposing offenses this season.

RELATED: 4 takeaways after the Saints' win in Tampa

RELATED: Forecast: Saints look like themselves again thanks to Jameis Winston

RELATED: Did Louisiana football success boost Edwards? Couldn’t hurt.

No. 2 - I'm looking for is what the Saints are going to do trying to stop Christian McCaffrey. The Carolina running back is first in the NFL in all-purpose yards. He's tied for first in touchdowns with 14.

One match-up to really watch is to see how middle linebacker Demario Davis matches up against Christian McCaffrey. Davis will mainly be responsible for covering him when he's out on those passing downs. If Davis and the Saints defense as a whole is able to corral Christian McCaffrey then that will bode well for the Saints.

Once again Saints- Panthers noon Sunday inside the Superdome, and we'll have the Eye on the Black and Gold Postgame Special afterward on WWL-TV.

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.