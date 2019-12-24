NEW ORLEANS — While most people will be home this Christmas, some families will spend this holiday season in the hospital with their children.

Monday, a few of those kids got a special treat. New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas visited Ochsner for Children.

It was an especially exciting day for Saints fans like 18-year-old Damion Restivo who is a patient at Ochsner for Children. He got to meet Thomas just one day after he broke the NFL record for most single season catches.

"That's pretty awesome," Restivo said.

Thomas handed out gifts that were provided by Harrah's Casino to about 20 kids two days before Christmas. He took pictures, signed autographs, and took the time to talk with each patient.

"I got a monster truck! Thanks, Michael Thomas," one young patient said as he hugged Thomas.

"It's a blessing to have this impact on these kids. Their energy and their spirit, it makes you grateful and want to have their back and support them," Thomas said as he was handing out gifts.

For the kids and teens, it's a Christmas surprise they'll always remember, but it's also something that will stick with Thomas.

"You guys motivate me," Thomas said to Restivo's family.

RELATED: Saints can still win the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, here's how

RELATED: Forecast: Saints shift gears, send warning to NFC

RELATED: What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Titans

RELATED: Saints roar back to top Titans as Michael Thomas sets record

RELATED: After shaky start, Saints 'turned it on and poured it on Tennessee'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.