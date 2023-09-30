After months of problems, fix on the way for water-weary residents

Reverse osmosis filters, which are able to remove salt from water, were installed on both sides of the river in Lower Plaquemines Parish this week.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — After months of repeat problems with their drinking water, residents of lower Plaquemines Parish could finally see some consistency starting this week.

Friday, the parish government announced in a Facebook post that a reverse osmosis unit had arrived at Boothville’s water treatment facility. It will be able to remove salt from the water. According to the post, the unit is being installed this weekend, and should be operational within 3-5 days.

It cannot come soon enough for the Mississippi River’s southernmost communities. This summer, a string of water line breaks triggered boil water advisories in lower Plaquemines Parish. Officials said the breaks were due to this year’s drought, which had caused the ground to settle and fracture the aging pipes.

At the same time, the lack of rain was also causing the river level to drop. The lack of pressure allowed saltwater from the Gulf to creep up the river and into lower Plaquemines’ water intakes. As of now, all homes and businesses from Phoenix to Bohemia on the east bank of the parish and Empire Bridge to Venice on the west bank are under a drinking water advisory.

“The water will dry your skin out and your hair,” said Grace Smith, a resident of Boothville, who also described how some people’s clothing has come out of the wash with a salty residue. She also knows people whose pets have been harmed by drinking the water.

It has also caused problems for her employer, Maw’s Sandwich and Snack Shop on Highway 23 in Boothville. She said the salt corroded the shop’s hot water heater and “it had flooded in the restaurant.”

It has also forced the owner to buy bottled water and cans of soft drinks, a repeat expense that has lasted for months. Even with those precautions, “a lot of people are weary to buy some of our stuff because they’re worried we’re using the water,” said Smith.

Patrick Harvey, Director of Emergency Operations for Plaquemines Parish, told WWL-TV last week that once the reverse osmosis unit was operational the parish’s water system “should be able to bring the chlorides down and the water advisory will be lifted.” Several RO filters were already installed at the Pointe a la Hache Water Treatment plant on the east bank Thursday.

For residents, the fix is welcome, but comes after months of both small nuisances and big health concerns. “It’s frustrating having it be so long and basically be told they’re working on it, they’re working on it,” said Smith. “Why do we have to go so long with the water being like this.”