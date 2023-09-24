Questions and answers about the saltwater intrusion and how it could affect you

There's been a lot of news about saltwater coming up the Mississippi River and impacting water supplies. We have answers to some of your questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WWLTV has been looking for answers to your questions about the saltwater intrusion. Here's some answers:

How do I know if my water is affected?

As of right now, lower Plaquemines Parish is the only area under a drinking water advisory. Local and state authorities will notify residents if and when their water is affected.

Does this impact the Northshore?

This won't impact people on the Northshore at all.

What can I do to reduce or eliminate salt from my drinking water?

In order to remove salt, it would need to go through reverse osmosis. Salt can't be boiled or filtered out using conventional filtration or other common store-bought water filters, such as Brita filters. Once your water system is affected, it is recommended to use bottled water or some other freshwater source, according to the Louisiana Dept. of Health.

What are the risks of consuming saltwater?

Saltwater can make drinking water unsafe, especially for people with kidney disease or high blood pressure, people on a low-sodium diet, dialysis patients, infants and pregnant women. The health effects of drinking saltwater have been found to be associated with cardiovascular diseases, diarrhea and abdominal pain, LDH said.

Should I be conserving water?

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said conservation practices are always a good idea and will become more important if and when saltwater intrusion becomes a factor, but for now, you aren't required to conserve water.

"Customers who would like to store extra drinking water in the event it's needed in the future can fill reusable containers with tap water now," SWBNO said.

Does salt corrode plumbing?

Over time, high levels of saltwater can cause damage to plumbing, appliances, cooling systems that use water, and water heaters, LDH said.

LDH recommends checking with your manufacturer, vendor or service provider for more information on specific equipment.

Can my pet drink salt water?

No. The health department recommends bottled water or some other fresh water source for pets.

When will the salt water be in my area?



The Army Corps of Engineers estimates it will be to Belle Chasse by October 13, New Orleans/Algiers by October 22, Gretna by October 24, West Jefferson by October 25, New Orleans/Carrollton intake by October 28 and East Jefferson on the 29.

These estimates are subject to change.

Also, just because the salt water has reached a certain point in the river, it doesn't mean that area's water will automatically be too salty to drink. Water is being tested and residents will be notified if it becomes unfit to drink.