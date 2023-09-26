Saltwater Intrusion | Officials say hoarding water isn't necessary

If you want to conserve water you can fill up some gallon jugs with your faucet.

NEW ORLEANS — The saltwater wedge in the Mississippi River continues to move upriver. The situation is serious, but there’s no need to panic.

“Everyone take it down a thousand notches,” Dr. Corey Hebert said on Tuesday’s Eyewitness Morning Show.

Grocery store shelves are looking similar to what they looked like during the pandemic shutdown, except instead of toilet paper, it’s water.

But there’s no need to hoard water.

Right now, Lower Plaquemines Parish is the only area whose water is affected. They’ve been under drinking water advisories since earlier this summer, but residents are getting safe and clean water from other resources.

“The state has been partnering with them to provide resources,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

For everyone else, the Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans Deputy General Superintendent said the water is safe to drink.

“If we have an issue with the water supply we will let the public know well in advance,” Steve Nelson said.

The wedge is expected to reach Belle Chasse by October 13 and continue upriver over the next month, ultimately reaching East Jefferson by October 29.

While the wedge is traveling, local and state leaders are doing multiple things to mitigate the wedge.

The governor has requested a federal state of emergency declaration, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an emergency situation.

“There is no need for panic we just need to make sure we’re aware of this situation,” Governor Edwards said.

The declaration will help us get more money for resources.

If the saltwater does impact the drinking water in other areas, there are plans in place. Sewerage and Water Board says they will not cut off the water supply, and Jefferson Parish has already contacted grocery stores regarding their bottled water stock.

If you want to conserve water you can fill up some gallon jugs with your faucet. But remember, don’t panic.

“Be calm, be collected,” Nelson said.

Text WATER to 504-529-4444 for the latest updates on the saltwater intrusion emergency.

