Plaquemines Parish business owner says she's been dealing with saltwater since March of 2022

Maws Sandwich and Snack Shop has dropped thousands fixing equipment damaged due to the saltwater intrusion.

BOOTHVILLE-VENICE, La. — Residents in Plaquemines Parish were able to ask questions about the saltwater intrusion, but one Boothville-Venice business owner says she's been dealing with saltwater for more than a year.

While those closer to the city are thankful for the extra time before the saltwater wedge hits, travel nearly two hours south, to the small community of Boothville. Cherie Pete says she's been dealing with saltwater since last March.

She told WWLTV, "Our Fountain drink system and our tea system is hooked up to our water plant system which comes from the parish water. You have saltwater flowing through all these drinks through your tea."

She opened Maws Sandwich and Snack Shop 15 years ago, but this saltwater is eating into her business and costing her thousands.

Pete said, "Just the stuff that I have had to replace already is over a couple of thousand dollars, because hot water heaters aren't cheap, I've re[placed three, faucets, commercial faucets run about $150- $200 a piece."

She went on to say she's beyond frustrated at this point, saying, "I wish I could send my bills to the parish because they're still sending me a water bill."

Plaquemines Parish President Keith Hinkley answered residents' questions about the saltwater intrusion Thursday. The President said, "Tomorrow four or five of our stations will have the reverse osmosis machines in place the water barges will be in place on all of our facilities by the end of this week and the reverse osmosis will be in the down core plant by next week."

He says because of this Boothville residents have been offered discounts on their water bills and went on to say, "I want the residents to know, just rest assured everything is going to be ok."

Pete says the saltwater impacts the service industry greatly, saying, "All we can do is wash dishes and of course when you go to use them, you have to rinse them again because everything has a salty film on it."