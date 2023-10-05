Plaquemines updates parish residents on latest mitigation efforts toward saltwater intrusion

Plaquemines Parish officials provided an update regarding the latest projected timeline of the continuing saltwater intrusion crisis.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Following Thursday's press conference conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other local agencies, Plaquemines Parish officials provided their own update regarding the latest projected timeline of the encroaching saltwater wedge.

Updates on the parish's water treatment plants are listed below:

Boothville Water Treatment Plant (inundated) – Remains offline and being used as a booster station currently. Installation of the reverse osmosis unit is taking place.

Port Sulphur Water Treatment Plant (inundated) – Installation of the reverse osmosis unit is taking place. USACE continues to barge water to this facility. Water is still being pushed from Belle Chasse to the Port Sulphur Water Plant and blended with from barges. This water is then pushed to Venice.

Pointe à la Hache Water Treatment Plant (inundated) – USACE is currently installing the reverse osmosis unit and water is being barged by USACE to this facility.

Belle Chasse Water Treatment Plant (Estimated arrival Oct. 13) – A reservoir barge is being installed to accept water barge operations. Reverse osmosis units and equipment is starting to arrive at the facility. "Tie-in" work between Plaquemines Parish, Orleans and Jefferson parishes continues.

Dalcour Water Treatment Plant (Estimated arrival Oct. 17) – USACE has located a reverse osmosis unit, and it is set to arrive next week. A reservoir barge is being installed to accept water barge operations.

Parish officials reminded residents that drinking advisories remain in effect for the following areas:

Phoenix to Bohemia on the East Bank

Empire Bridge to Venice on the West Bank

Officials also say that chloride levels in the impacted areas continue to decrease, and that no other areas in the parish are affected by the advisories.

Residents are also reminded that water distribution continues at the Boothville Venice Fire Station, Buras Fire Station, and Percy M Griffin Community Center.