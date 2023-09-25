Army Corps of Engineers discusses preparations as saltwater wedge moves upriver

Ricky Boyett of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discusses preparations for keeping water drinkable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Ricky Boyett of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discusses the Corps' preparations for keeping water in southeast Louisiana parishes drinkable as the saltwater wedge moves upriver.

Boyett said we need about 10 inches of rain in the Mississippi River valley to get enough of a flow to push the wedge back out.

He said that once the salt wedge gets about 15 miles upriver of the water intake that's when there are concerns about impacts.