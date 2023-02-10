Saltwater can prove toxic to pets

Because pets won’t know what they’re drinking could cause harm, Dr. Diggs says be on the lookout for things like diarrhea, abnormal behaviors, and possible seizures.

NEW ORLEANS — On a run in Crescent Park in New Orleans, Hughes Orozzo knows keeping himself and his Jack Russell Terrier hydrated is key.

“Especially in this heat,” said Orozco.

Keeping five-year-old Loui safely hydrated is more top of mind these days as saltwater creeps up the nearby Mississippi River, posing a threat to drinking water supplies.

“I do know we need to be prepared for what’s coming even though we don’t know exactly when it’s coming,” said Orozco.

At All-Star Animal Clinic on Orleans Avenue, Chief Medical Director Dr. Treyton Diggs says the unknowns can be a bit worrisome. That’s because too much salt in a pet’s drinking water can cause problems.

“It’s what we call salt toxicity and essentially that’s when salt has pulled too much fluid out of the cells,” said Dr. Diggs.

Because pets won’t know what they’re drinking could cause harm, Dr. Diggs says be on the lookout for things like diarrhea, abnormal behaviors, and possible seizures in pets. If that happens, he says get your pet to a vet.

“Of course, the smaller the pet the less salt that is required to cause toxicity. The larger the pet, potentially more salt is believed to cause toxicity,” said Dr. Diggs.

Dr. Diggs says too much salt can be deadly, which is why it’s important to have bottled water ready when needed, but it’s not time to panic.

‘You have more than ample time to prepare. It’s not a scare just yet, just to prepare,” said Dr. Diggs.

Back at Crescent Park, Orozco is already saving some water for Loui, who’s more than just a pet.

“I don’t have any kids, this is my kid,” said Orozco. “We need to take extra care of them. It’s something we all should think about.”