Salvation Army food pantry is nearly empty due to shortages, inflation

The New Orleans branch is asking for more volunteers as demand for food skyrockets amid shortages.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Inflation, shortages, still rebuilding from Hurricane Ida. Those are just a few reasons combined that are likely causing food pantries to struggle to fill their shelves.

The Salvation Army of Great New Orleans is getting more calls for help as its shelves are looking bare.

Chat Francois answers the calls and reads the emails as families request food. She's the Director of Social Services with the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans.

"Having a hard time feeding myself and grand babies. That's literally all they wrote," she said while reading an email.

She said the Salvation Army takes more than 100 calls a day for help.

"I am at a loss of places to turn so hoping any resources you are aware of you could pursue in this situation can be passed along," she said, reading another email.

Major Chris Thornhill is the Salvation Army Area Commander.

"The economy and the way that it is, inflation, has had a huge impact on not just the food pantry but donations in general," Thornhill said. "Very limited is what we have but we're hoping, we believe it'll get better, eventually it will."

He said lately they often have to refer callers to other services or put people on a waitlist.

"We tell them what we have, and we give them what we have, but they may have to reach out to other partner agencies," he said.

Donations are slim as demand increases with a shift in who needs help.

"Normally they will be older, single, limited income, usually fixed income, now we're seeing more families start to show up," Thornhill said.

In the entire month of May, 45 people called asking for help with food, rent, or electricity payments, the Salvation Army said, but in just 10 days this month, they've taken calls for help from 141 people.

"Even though its looking like it looks right now, Wednesday may come and someone may come through with a lot of canned goods, a lot of produce and it's like, wow we have stuff. We get so excited when we have a lot to give out," Francois said.

The Salvation Army food pantry collects food and monetary donations every day at the Claiborne location Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m..

For those needing help, the pantry is open on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., but the Salvation Army asks you call 504-899-4569 or fill out an online form before showing up.