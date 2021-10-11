Apply for Salvation Army's Christmas program

NEW ORLEANS — Applications are being accepted for the Salvation Army's Christmas Tree & Silver Bells program. Families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament need to apply this month.
The Angel Tree provides toys and clothing to children 12 years of age and younger, while Silver Bells assists seniors 65-year and older. Last year, the Salvation Army New Orleans Command was able to give gifts to 1700 children and seniors.
Registration dates are:
October 11, 2021 – October 15, 2021
October 25, 2021 - October 29, 2021
Registration hours are:
9:00 am – noon and then again from 1 -3 p.m.
Information required to register a child 12-years of age or younger for the Angel Tree:
Parent or legal guardians photo ID
Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)
Proof of all household income (including food stamps)
Birth certificate or Medicaid card for 12 and under
Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions
Information required to register a senior 65-years of age or older
Photo ID
Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)
Proof of all household income (including food stamps)
Clothing/shoe sizes
Suggested items in need (not to exceed $50.00)
WHERE: The Salvation Army
4500 S. Claiborne Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
If you need more information or questions about the program or how to apply, you can contact the Salvation Army at: (504) 899-4569.
