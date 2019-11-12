NEW ORLEANS — Santa Claus is comin' to town - on a train – and you and your children can ride with him this weekend.

As it has done for the past two holiday seasons, the Louisiana Steam Train Association will host Papa Noel’s Holiday Train experience. It’s not quite “The Polar Express,” but will bring back memories of that holiday film favorite.

For the past few years, Santa has arrived on an historic steam train locomotive, the Southern Pacific #745. However, this Saturday, Dec. 14, he’ll arrive on a diesel train, courtesy the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. That’s because the historic 1921 steam locomotive that is normally used is being restored.

“The Federal Railroad Administration requires that a steam engine like this has to be rebuilt after 15 years of service and so it is undergoing that right now but we still wanted to have our Christmas train,” said Walt Pierce, president of the Louisiana Steam Train Association. “Christmas and trains kind of go hand in hand. Just think of the tree around the Christmas tree. It’s just something that goes together,” Pierce said.

Papa Noel’s Holiday Train will depart on the railroad tracks at Audubon Park’s Riverview, better known as The Fly, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Once on board, passengers will travel along the Mississippi Riverfront to the Moonwalk and back, enjoying a holiday experience with Christmas caroling, music, storytelling, visits with Santa and more.

Ticket prices begin at $65 per seat in one of the Public Belt Railroad’s two parlor cars, “The City of New Orleans” or “Louisiana.”

“This is a fundraiser to help rebuild this engine. It’s a significant and unique piece of New Orleans and Louisiana railroad history, built in 1921 in Algiers. It ran on the Southern Pacific line from 1921 until 1956,” Pierce said.

The work to inspect, repair and restore the train is currently underway at a railyard in Jefferson Parish.

“We’re hoping to get it back on the tracks by Christmas 2020 and the ultimate goal is to have the locomotive back in service in 2021, in time for its centennial,” said Richard Jacobs, chief mechanical officer of the Louisiana Steam Train Association. “When you start doing a project like this, you don’t know what you’re going to run into when you start taking parts off and see what has to be repaired, but that’s our goal.”

In addition to $65 tickets for Saturday’s event, premium seating is also available in either of two special observation lounge cars, “The Royal Street” or “The Bonnie Brook.” Seats in the lounge portion of each car are $80 or you can opt for a private suite that comfortably seats 5 for $500. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 2 years old are free.

