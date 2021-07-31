7-year-old boy wounded in Pines Village shooting Saturday morning, police say

A New Orleans East shooting wounded a 7-year-old boy early Saturday morning, sending him to the hospital for treatment, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Wounded by gunfire, a 7-year-old boy made it to a New Orleans emergency room — by car rather than by ambulance — Saturday morning, prompting New Orleans detectives to begin an investigation into a shooting in Pines Village, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said the first reports of the shooting came in to dispatch at 12:37 a.m. The reports were confirmed around 2 a.m.

The shooting happened in the Pines Village area, an area in New Orleans East, according to Danielle Miller, an officer with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.

"The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 5900 block of Boeing Street," Miller said. "Initial reports show a juvenile male arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound."

Police later said the victim was 7 years old.

That shooting happened a block east of Downman Road, about a quarter of a mile north of Chef Menteur Highway.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 7:18 a.m. when members of NOPD released a statement, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 5900 block of Boeing Street. Initial reports show a juvenile male arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/TbFqS5oIzq — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 31, 2021