Missing Belle Chasse area juvenile found with SC man, deputies say

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile missing from the Belle Chasse area was found in the New Orleans area with a South Carolina man who has a criminal history of stalking, resisting arrest and drug possession, according to a report from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office.

Graham Lovelace, 32, has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the case of the missing Plaquemines Parish Juvenile, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich announced Friday.

The Belle Chasse area juvenile was reported missing Wednesday after missing school.

Deputies with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office worked with an FBI Task Force in an investigation after the juvenile was found to arrest Lovelace on federal charges.

“We were able to locate the juvenile safely and reunite her with her family,” the sheriff said. “After a PPSO and FBI joint investigation, federal charges were filed against Lovelace for his involvement in the missing juvenile case.”