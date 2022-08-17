Scam Alert: People impersonating Kenner Police are extorting money from citizens

Watch out for impersonators asking for payments to resolve "fines" for not appearing in court.

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam.

According to a media release, Kenner PD said that people are calling citizens while impersonating a Kenner PD officer or employee asking for money or gift card payments in order to pay fines for not appearing in court.

The scam claims if you do not send payments, there will be a warrant out for your arrest.