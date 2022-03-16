Scheduled power outage in Plaquemines Parish today

BELLE CHASSE, La. — According to Plaquemine Parish officials, Entergy has announced that there will be a scheduled power outage in the Belle Chasse area on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The outage will last from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. This will affect residences and businesses between Barriere Road to the Intracoastal Canal.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!