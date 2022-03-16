x
Scheduled power outage in Plaquemines Parish today

The outage will last from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
BELLE CHASSE, La. — According to Plaquemine Parish officials, Entergy has announced that there will be a scheduled power outage in the Belle Chasse area on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.  The outage will last from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. This will affect residences and businesses between Barriere Road to the Intracoastal Canal.

  

