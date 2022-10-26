Report: 1 dead, 6 hurt after school bus overturns in Baton Rouge

The students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BATON ROUGE, La. — One person is dead and at least six students are hurt when a school bus crashed and overturned in Baton Rouge.

As WBRZ reports, it happened around 6:40 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida and Wooddale Boulevards. Authorities say six students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 15 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, the school district told the television station.

Authorities say 50-year-old Cindy Anderson,the driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash, was killed. Baton Rouge Police say investigators believe Anderson ran a stop sign and struck the bus, causing it to veer out of control and flip.

The police department said its possible that Anderson suffered a health emergency moments before the crash. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office will determine her official cause of death.

Police had to close the westbound lanes on Florida Blvd. between Airline Highway and Woodale Blvd.