Schools reopening as they recover from Ida

NEW ORLEANS — More than a month after Hurricane Ida some schools are finally reopening and others are still weeks away from allowing students back in their classrooms.

A wave of students returned to school in Lafourche Parish Monday morning.

The majority of those were elementary schools. Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said they're still working on getting all of their schools up and running.

Lafourche Parish Schools

South Lafourche High School and the schools that feed into it won't be back until October 13th at the earliest.

Reopened on Monday, October 4

Central Lafourche High school, Raceland High School, Lockport High school,

Bayou Blue, Raceland Upper, Lockport Upper, Bayou Blue Upper, Raceland

Lower, Lockport Lower

St. Charles Parish Schools

A portion of Saint Charles teachers returned to their classrooms Monday to prepare before their children students return later this week.

Saint Charles Parish Schools are opening in phases. Students in phase one will be back in school on Wednesday. Schools in phase two reopen next week and phase three schools are set to reopen on October 25.

The following schools will reopen Wednesday for Phase one:

Albert Cammon Middle School, Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School,

Luling Elementary School, Mimosa Park Elementary School, R.J. Vial

Elementary School, J.B. Martin Middle School St. Rose Elementary School

St. John Baptist Parish Schools

Teachers will return Wednesday, Oct. 6 and students will return Monday, October 11.

Virtual learning is available for students that evacuated and for students in Monroe.

