There could soon be a second way to get around New Orleans on two wheels.

Lime, a scooter-sharing program, went before the City Council’s Transportation and Airport Committee Thursday hoping to get rolling in the city.

“We look forward to launching very soon,” Tod O’Boyle, Lime’s strategic development director, told the committee.

But committee members and O’Boyle said they have several concerns about the scooter-sharing program, which would operate across the city.

The city would like the electric scooters to be locked up when not in use, like the new Blue Bikes. O’Boyle said that would not be “viable” since the scooters are not designed to be locked up any that is not how the business operates in any other city.

Seeking to allay concerns that scooters would be left to clutter up the city, O’Boyle said that crews every evening scour the city to collect and charge the scooters which are located using GPS.

O’Boyle also said there is a “lime juice network” in which private citizens can collect scooters at night and charge them, making anywhere from $5 to $15 per scooter.

He also said he hoped there would be no “arbitrary” cap on the number of scooters the city could allow if the program gets approval. O’Boyle said there are already about 100 local businesses that would like to operate as docking hubs.

Lime would not cost taxpayers anything and would require no subsidies, O’Boyle said.

It would cost riders $1 to unlock a scooter using an app on his or her cellphone and another 15 cents a minute. Most riders use the scooters for quick jaunts less than half-a-mile, O’Boyle said.

Kristin Palmer, the committee’s chairwoman, asked if Lime would cut into Blue Bike’s operation.

“We have no interest in displacing the bike program here,” he said, adding that Lime and bike-sharing programs live in harmony in other cities where Lime operates.

“We get people on two wheels” instead of in a car, O’Boyle said. “When you give people an option, they take it.”

Committee members also had concerns about policing the scooters to make sure they are not used on sidewalks or left in areas that will be in the way of people.

Laura Bryan, who heads up the city’s new Office of Transportation, said fines would be imposed if those issues arise.

While Palmer said she is learning toward a pilot program for Lime, she warned the company against beginning operations before legislation can be written up.

O’Boyle agreed to play by those rules but warned that another scooter-sharing company could try to enter the market in the meantime.

"We will take a very hard stance against anyone who starts dumping scooters without warning," Palmer said.

© 2018 WWL