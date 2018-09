Having had tremendous success with its Celebration in the Oaks holiday event, City Park is pulling out the stops for Halloween this season, using some of the people behind the original Mortuary haunted house to put together 'Scout Island Scream Park.'

Organizers promise that it will scare the ____ out of you, if you want it to. There will also be family-friendly events like hayrides and a carnival.

Scout Island Scream Park will debut on October 5 and run through November 3rd.

