Hard Rock Hotel: 2 dead, 1 missing, dozens hurt after Hard Rock Hotel collapses on Canal Street; search continues
Runoff: Edwards will face Rispone in Louisiana's governor race runoff
Advisory: Boil water advisory declared for large part of New Orleans after 111-year-old water main breaks
Elections: Louisiana Election Results 2019
Police shooting: Xavier grad fatally shot in her own home by Fort Worth officer
LSU: Red hot Burrow leads LSU over Florida 42-28
Tulane: Tulane routs UConn 49-7
And don't forget -- the Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road at noon. Watch the game on Channel 4.