Northshore woman missing on river during overnight storm found alive; Sheriff thanks public for help, asks for prayers

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The missing Covington woman last seen on a watercraft in the Tchefunte River has been found alive, a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Laura Thomas was being evaluated by first responders, and the extent of her injuries wasn't known at the time the statement was released.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith would like to ask the public to continue to pray for the woman and her family, the statement said. He also thanked members of the public who came forward to help with information.

The search for the Covington woman began 9 p.m. Friday after she was reported missing, a statement said.

Thomas, 26, was last seen north of the Three Rivers Boat Launch on a black and gold personal watercraft.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were searching for Thomas in the Northern Tchefuncte River near Covington, a statement from the office said.

Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Coast Guard are working alongside STPSO to find Thomas.

"Anyone who sees Thomas or has information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338," the statement said.

Fast-moving storms passed over the Northshore Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing several inches of rain and wind gusts as fast as 57 mph, which may have made the search more dangerous.

The Tchefuncte River near Covington was around 15 feet deep at 9 a.m. Friday. Saturday at 9 a.m., it was nearly 20 feet deep, the threshold for the minor flood stage there, according to weather reports from Your Local Weather Expert Payton Malone on Saturday morning.

The WWLTV Meteorologist, Malone, said the river is expected to rise to 21 feet by Sunday at 9 a.m., then begin dropping.

A social media post from the STPSO said the Coast Guard and the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries began helping with the search after midnight.

First reports from the National Weather Service said strong winds brought down trees and powerlines in parts of Mandeville and Slidell.

STPSO Operations Division currently searching the Northern Tchefuncte River near Covington, looking for a missing jet skier.



Laura Thomas last seen in the area north of the Three Rivers Boat Launch, on a black and gold jet ski.

Laura Thomas last seen in the area north of the Three Rivers Boat Launch, on a black and gold jet ski.

