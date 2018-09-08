NEW ORLEANS -- A murder suspect is back on the streets Thursday after being released early from jail early, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says.

Cannizzaro said 21-year-old Donnell Brown's freedom is due to a decision made by Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman. Brown is accused of killing 35-year-old Hebert Foster and injuring a 15-year-old girl after a second line on Mother's Day.

"This is the same commissioner who recently granted illegal recognizance bonds to free the two disgraced rookie NOPD officers who assaulted a patron of the Mid-City Yacht Club," Cannizzaro said. "Now, he has more severely jeopardized public safety and potentially put murder witnesses in harm's way by illegally opening the cell of an accused killer."

Officials said Brown was ordered to be released Aug. 2. Cannizzaro said prosecutors had a 120-day period to secure an indictment, which would have been September 29. He added that despite the court being notified twice by prosecutors on July 2 and Aug. 2 that it was incorrectly calculating Brown's deadline, Friedman ordered the release after 62 days.

A new warrant for Brown's arrest was granted, and officials said U.S. Marshals and the police department's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad are looking for Brown.

