NEW ORLEANS — Former WWL Radio host Seth Dunlap sat down at his laptop on Sept. 12 and did an internet search, according to a police search warrant.

“Finding out who hacked your twitter,” is what the warrant says he typed.

Two days earlier, someone had posted a homophobic message on WWL Radio’s Twitter account directed at Dunlap, who is openly gay.

The internet search was just one clue New Orleans police wrote that led them to believe Dunlap was responsible for a count of extortion.

While the NOPD recently tried to get a warrant to arrest Dunlap on that charge, Magistrate Court Commissioner Robert Blackburn denied the request, telling detectives he did not believe the evidence supported a charge of extortion.

But an earlier warrant from Oct. 22, obtained by The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, appears to bolster claims by WWL Radio that Dunlap was responsible for the tweet, which led him to demand nearly $2 million to settle hostile workplace-related complaints.

Dunlap, 35, has maintained his innocence. He and his then-attorney, Megan Kiefer have pointed to a lie-detector test Dunlap passed, and which asked if he was somehow responsible for the offensive tweet.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports Kiefer is no longer representing Dunlap, and that Billy Gibbens is now his attorney.

The warrant sought to let police examine Dunlap’s cellphone, including voice messages, text messages and photographs. It also sought to get DNA evidence.

That request came after WWL Radio turned over to police results of its own investigation.

On Sept. 24, WWL Radio’s management took the information to the NOPD and filed an extortion complaint.

Management alleged Dunlap had received wage garnishment letters at work, sent the tweet shortly before he demanded $1.8 million to drop plans for a “scorched earth” lawsuit against the station.

WWL Radio hired a digital forensics expert to find out who posted the tweet.

The station said the results of that investigation led them to Dunlap, and accused him of sending the tweet from his cellphone based on its IP address, a unique number given to cellphones and other pieces of hardware.

Dunlap took a leave of absence from the radio station days after the tweet was sent and returned his company laptop.

The digital forensics expert investigated it, according to the warrant, and found internet searches about how to find out who posted messages to a Twitter account.

Dunlap also downloaded to the station laptop information from his own Twitter account, according to the forensics information provided to the NOPD.

In a private message sent on Sept. 9, Dunlap wrote, “I have a feeling I won’t be employed here by next week after what I wrote.”

That message was in reference to a lengthy post on his personal Facebook page about his challenges as a gay man working in sports media.

WWL Radio ended Dunlap’s leave on Oct. 31 and terminated his employment that same day.

While the NOPD earlier this month sought to obtain a warrant for Dunlap’s arrest, Blackburn, the magistrate commissioner, didn’t find the evidence backed up a charge of extortion, which is defined as making threats to a person “with the intention (to) obtain anything of value,” sources have said.

The decision left the New Orleans Police Department at a crossroads: The department could still pursue an arrest warrant alleging that Dunlap committed a different offense based on the same evidence, or it could revive its case for an extortion charge by bolstering its warrant application with more evidence.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.