Second crew member of capsized boat found dead; Search continues for 11 missing

So far, six crew members have been rescued and the bodies of two crew members have been recovered from the water. Eleven remain missing.

NEW ORLEANS — A second crew member from the capsized Seacor Power has been found dead in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the body of an unidentified crew member was recovered 33 miles away from the capsized ship.

The Lafourche Parish coroner tells me that a second Seacor Power crew member has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico dead. The crew member's identity isn't being released.



US Coast Guard divers searching for survivors made preliminary contact with the capsized liftboat south of Port Fourchon Wednesday despite harsh weather conditions, but received no response from inside.

Carlos Galarza, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard, said divers were able to get near the overturned ship and knock on the hull for the first time, but did not hear any response.

Family members and search crews are still holding out hope that at least some of the missing crew members are alive in an air pocket inside the wreck, something the Coast Guard says is definitely possible.

At least two crew members of the capsized ship off Louisiana's coast may still be inside, according to the Lt. John Edwards with the US Coast Guard.

Officials tell WWL-TV that thermal imaging shot on Tuesday, the night the Seacor Power capsized, showed five people on the hull of the ship.

A helicopter dropped life jackets and radios for them, according to the Lt. Edwards.

After that, two of the crew members jumped off and were rescued by Coast Guard boats. One crew member fell into the water.

Two more crew members told the US Coast Guard that they were going back inside the ship, Lt. Edwards said. They were last heard from at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night.