Second Harvest Food Bank celebrates National Hunger Action Day with distribution event

NEW ORLEANS — Some families beat the sunrise and lined up in the dark at the Christian Fellowship Family Worship Center in Violet. Second Harvest Food Bank partnered up with the church, Winn Dixie, and Southeastern Grocers for the 5th annual National Hunger Action Day food giveaway.

Jay Vise, the Director of Communications for the Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, said, "People from across the 23 parishes we serve say they have found themselves really stretched."

Vise said with inflation rising and the cost of just about everything, they are seeing families who say they never thought they would need to turn to a food pantry. With the growing need in the community, like Second Harvest, the Christian Fellowship Church also operates a food pantry regularly to ensure everyone has food to serve their families.

"This is absolutely important because it's what we do. We care about our community," said Pastor Henry Ballard. "We found a partnership with Second Harvest, and now you see Winn-Dixie to serve the underserved in the community. Everybody goes through challenges and has different difficulties at times, so we're trying to make a difference in our community."

A Winn-Dixie 18-wheeler pulled up bright and early, carrying around 25 thousand pounds of food. Volunteers with the grocery store chain, the church, and Second Harvest all worked together to unload and pack up hundreds of bags of groceries.

Chip Turner, Winn Dixie District Manager, said, "Winn-Dixie has been in the area in southeast Louisiana for over 66 years, so we're always looking for ways to give back to the community that I've kept here for 66 years."

Winn Dixie also donated $10,000 to Second Harvest. Over 200 cars made their way through the drive-through distribution event.

If you missed today's event and need assistance or want to donate, click here for more information.