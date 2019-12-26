NEW ORLEANS — A second male victim was shot and killed in New Orleans Wednesday.

The first was shot in the St. Bernard Area neighborhood around 8 p.m. The second victim was shot in New Orleans East around 10 p.m., a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

The spokesperson said officers were investigating the first shooting at the intersection of Senate Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of South Coronet and West Coronet courts

The spokesperson did not say how old the victims were.

