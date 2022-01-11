NOPD arrests second woman suspected in I-10 viral video shooting

The other suspect in the video surrendered to the police last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody.

The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday.

Nettles and 20-year-old India Fazande were wanted by police after a video was posted to social media showing two women randomly firing a handgun out of a car window as they ride down the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Superdome a few weeks ago.

Fazande surrendered herself to the police last week and was released on house arrest after posting bond.