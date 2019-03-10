MADISONVILLE, La. — What’s coming out of the tap near Madisonville is going up on Facebook.

Video after video after video showing brown water flowing through home faucets show what neighbors are calling an “unacceptable” problem with their water.

It’s not what Elizabeth Huff expected she’d get for the “safe water drinking fee” she pays every month to H2O Water Systems.

She’s even had to block her toddler from filling up her won cup at the fridge.

“She doesn’t know that it’s not good for her, so I have to basically barricade it off so she can’t get to that,” Huff said.

Neighbors say water quality has been a problem on and off for five years, but the most recent mess started three weeks ago when H2O set out to repair a major line break. A backup emergency line proved inadequate and switching back to the original line led to brown water flowing into homes.

“When you drain the tub, what’s left is like a layer of brown dirt,” Huff said. “And we don’t know if it’s dirt, we don’t know if it’s for sure manganese, which is what they’re calling it.”

And this isn’t just one neighborhood, residents here say potentially hundreds of others in their developments are experiencing brown water, or at the very least frustration with their water company.

Streets away, Ashlea Perry has bottled water in the fridge and dishes piling up.

“Now, this is clear water,” she said turning on her faucet. “But it does have a chlorine tinge, smell to it.”

A mother of four, Perry first noticed her water turn brown Tuesday, Oct. 1., when some sheets came out covered in dark stains.”

“I didn’t know what was going on at first,” Perry said. “I opened the dispenser for detergent and it was sediment, sludge, brown.”

Still, the health department and H2O Systems contend that if the water is boiled, there will not be a safety issue. In a statement, H2O systems said "We can only assure you that we are working constantly to make sure that, although aesthetically unpleasing at times, the water is still safe for drinking, cooking, bathing, and washing purposes."

Ashlea Perry isn’t convinced.

"I'd like to see a representative from H2O drink some of the water that has been posted on social media,” she said.