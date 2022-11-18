Sen. Cassidy announces he will not run for Louisiana Governor

NEW ORLEANS — While a year away, the Louisiana gubernatorial race is already heating up.
On Friday, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced he will not be joining the Louisiana race for governor.
“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”
So far, only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced he is entering the race for governor, while Senator Kennedy announced he is considering whether whether or not he will join the race.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is also expected to make an announcement on January 10 on if he will be joining the race.
The primary is set for October 14, 2023, and the state's gubernatorial election is on November 18, 2023.