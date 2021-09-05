74-year-old man dies of heat exhaustion during Ida power outages

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man has died from heat exhaustion after Hurricane Ida shut down power across southeast Louisiana, according to NOLA.com.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the man was 74 years old. NOLA.com said he is the fifth senior resident to die in the recent heatwave.
Ida has now claimed the lives of 13 people in total, according to state officials.
Sunday feel-like temperatures were in the 100s.
Senior residents are among the most vulnerable during the extensive power outages. At least eight senior housing facilities have been evacuated in areas without power.
It's been a week since Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Today, nearly 600,000 residents remain in the dark. Entergy recently announced Ida caused more power grid damage than Katrina, Delta and Zeta combined.