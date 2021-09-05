74-year-old man dies of heat exhaustion during Ida power outages

Hurricane Ida death toll is now at 13, according to Nola.com.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man has died from heat exhaustion after Hurricane Ida shut down power across southeast Louisiana, according to NOLA.com.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the man was 74 years old. NOLA.com said he is the fifth senior resident to die in the recent heatwave.

Ida has now claimed the lives of 13 people in total, according to state officials.

Sadly, LDH can confirm another storm-related death. The Orleans parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male due to heat during an extensive power outage. This brings our #HurricaneIda death toll to 13 at this time. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 5, 2021

Sunday feel-like temperatures were in the 100s.

Senior residents are among the most vulnerable during the extensive power outages. At least eight senior housing facilities have been evacuated in areas without power.