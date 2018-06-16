NEW ORLEANS -- Melissa Alba is a first-generation American.

"My mom crossed the border from Mexico. So, I know I've heard first hand stories the struggle that it is to even get to this country and people's purpose for even risking their lives and I know that I would've been able to have the opportunities that I've taken advantage of if my mother didn't take that risk," Alba said.

For that very reason, watching the images of families being separated at the border saddens her.

"It upsets me the most that they dehumanize a whole population of people. We use the term 'illegal' a lot. No human being is illegal," Alba said.

New numbers today from the Department of Homeland Security show over a six week period nearly 2,000 kids were separated from their families. Something President Donald Trump says he disagrees with.

"I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law," President Trump said.

However, it's the Trump Administration's "Zero Tolerance" Policy on Immigration that triggers the separation since parents are being charged with a crime, their children are taken to shelters.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise also agrees that while he hates seeing families torn apart, it is the law.

"I disagree with that decision by the way, but ultimately that's what the courts ended up , they got it wrong. Now, congress is trying to fix it," Rep. Scalise said.

"I feel like if he truly cared and he truly felt for these children, he would be taking action," Alba said.

Alanah Hebert, Executive Director of the ACLU of Louisiana says this has nothing to do with law, it is simply bad policy.

"There is now law that requires immigrant families to be separated. This is a policy decision from the Trump administration and the Attorney General to charge everyone who crosses the border with illegal entry," Hebert said.

The ACLU of Louisiana is currently challenging the Trump Administration in Federal Court.

"Whenever you have policies that are based on fear and hate and you treat people that way, that hurts our democracy and that hurts our country," Hebert said.

Hebert also says the ACLU recent released a report last month saying that children separated from their mothers and fathers receive verbal, physical and sexual abuse when they end up in facilities alone.

"Can you imagine the anguish and the fear and the anxiety of a parent who loses their child! And that child ends up being subject to some kind of violence or harm in the custody of the government. That is unthinkable. That is a parent's worst nightmare," Hebert said.

Aaron Ahlquist, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights organization also believes these policies are inhumane.

"As a Jewish organization what we're concerned about is this harkens back to the 1930's and 1940's where thousands were turned away who were fleeing persecution in Nazi Germany," Ahlquist said.

Alba says lawmakers should stop trying to spend money on trying to restrict the border and fix the bigger issue.

"If you want to throw more money at a problem, you need to have diplomacy with the leaders of these countries and understand what their issues are so people would stop fleeing those countries and look at people as refugees. Not as illegal," Alba said.

Currently, Republicans are drafting two bills that addresses immigration reform.

