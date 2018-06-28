Seven current and former St. Tammany Parish deputies were cleared of alleged civil rights violations after an inmate accused them of attacking and injuring him in two separate instances.

Ronald Matthews, 31, alleged in court documents that he was attacked on Aug. 16, 2016, and Aug. 22, 2016, and denied medical treatment.

Named as defendants were Lt. Mark LeBlanc, Cpl. Audrey Moss, Cpl. Nico Paternastro, Deputy Samuel Readhead, Deputy Casey Webb, Deputy Dereck Hoffman and Cpl. Shannon Coats. Moss and Hoffman are no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

Matthews filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies on July 23, 2017. A jury cleared the defendants of any wrongdoing on June 5.

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk signed the ruling on June 6.

Matthews is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in May of a charge of theft over $500, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He was arrested for the crime on Sept. 12, 2014.

