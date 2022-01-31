Several candidates automatically elected after no one else qualifies

All races in St. Bernard and St. James were unopposed, as well as at least one race in Jefferson and St. Tammany Parish.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A number of races set for the March 26th election will not be on the ballot after only one person qualified to run. All races in St. Bernard and St. James were unopposed, as well as at least one race in Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish.

Automatically elected after no one else qualifies:

Jefferson Parish:

Councilman at Large Division A, City of Kenner, Kristi Katsanis McKinney

Councilman at Large Division B, City of Kenner, Tom Willmott

Councilman District 4, City of Kenner, George Branigan

St. Bernard Parish:

Member of School Board District 3, Kelly Le-Bowman

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward D, Patrick Giraud

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward A, Merritt Landry

St. James Parish:

Constable Justice of the Peace District 7, Jody Cazenave

St. tammany Parish:

Mayor City of Slidell, Greg Cromer

Council Member District B, City of Slidell, David Dunham

Council Member District E, City of Slidell, Kenneth Tamborella

Other parishes that will have items on the ballot include: Orleans and Tangipahoa.

No one qualified for the only race on the Plaquemine Parish ballot, Justice of the Peace Ward 4.

Early voting for this election begins on March 12, 2022 and runs through March 19, 2022. You have until February 23rd to register to vote in-person or by mail, or you can register online by March 5th.