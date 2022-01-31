Several candidates automatically elected after no one else qualifies

BATON ROUGE, La. — A number of races set for the March 26th election will not be on the ballot after only one person qualified to run. All races in St. Bernard and St. James were unopposed, as well as at least one race in Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish.
Automatically elected after no one else qualifies:
Jefferson Parish:
Councilman at Large Division A, City of Kenner, Kristi Katsanis McKinney
Councilman at Large Division B, City of Kenner, Tom Willmott
Councilman District 4, City of Kenner, George Branigan
St. Bernard Parish:
Member of School Board District 3, Kelly Le-Bowman
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward D, Patrick Giraud
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward A, Merritt Landry
St. James Parish:
Constable Justice of the Peace District 7, Jody Cazenave
St. tammany Parish:
Mayor City of Slidell, Greg Cromer
Council Member District B, City of Slidell, David Dunham
Council Member District E, City of Slidell, Kenneth Tamborella
Other parishes that will have items on the ballot include: Orleans and Tangipahoa.
No one qualified for the only race on the Plaquemine Parish ballot, Justice of the Peace Ward 4.
Early voting for this election begins on March 12, 2022 and runs through March 19, 2022. You have until February 23rd to register to vote in-person or by mail, or you can register online by March 5th.
To see what's on your ballot, visit geauxvote.com.