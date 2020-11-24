Several Louisiana natives nominated for Grammys

P.J. Morton, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Jon Batiste, Harry Connick Jr. and Ledisi are among the locals nominated in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Previous Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee P.J. Morton, a New Orleans native, is nominated for Best Gospel Album for his album, "Gospel According to P.J.: From the Songbook of P.J. Morton."

Two New Orleanians, both graduates of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, are competing in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Christian Scott, known professionally as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, is nominated for his album "Axiom." He is nominated alongside Kenner native Jon Batiste, the bandleader for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and a previous Grammy nominee. Batiste is nominated for "Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard."

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah is also nominated for a second Grammy, in the category of Best Improvised Jazz Solo, for his solo performance "Guinevere," a track from his album "Axiom."

New Orleans native Ledisi is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance, for "Anything for You." This is her 13th Grammy nomination.

Also, New Orleans native and three-time Grammy winner Harry Connick Jr. is nominated once again, in the category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, for his album, "True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter."

Two New Orleans groups are nominated in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album, which often includes local artists. The New Orleans Nightcrawlers are nominated for "Atmosphere." Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours are nominated for the 2020 album which bears the band's name.