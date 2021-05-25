Four people injured after gas well explosion in Louisiana bayou

The victims were taken by helicopter and ambulance to hospitals in New Orleans and Lafayette, officials said.

MORGAN CITY, La. — Officials confirm four people were wounded in an explosion at a natural gas well in the inland waters of St. Mary Parish on Tuesday.

Workers from Wild Well Control, an oil spill response company, were trying to get a blowout under control at a well owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Co. when a spark ignited the natural gas coming from the well, according to Patrick Courreges of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

The Wild Well personnel sustained burns to their hands and face, Courreges said.

The well is located in the marsh along Big Wax Bayou, west of Belle Isle near the Atchafalaya River delta. A review of state oil and gas data shows the well was first drilled in 1965 and had been shut in as of 2015.

Houston-based Wild Well Control says on its website that it's the world's leading provider of emergency well control response services, closed its offices at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and could not be reached for comment.

TPIC, which says on its LinkedIn profile that its a Houston-based privately owned company that operates more than 2,000 producing wells along the Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coast, also could not be reached for comment Tuesday after 5:00 p.m.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Response Unit was on the scene Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. with HAZMAT equipment, Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Randall Mann of Acadian Ambulance said four helicopters and five ground units responded to take four patients to area hospitals. One went to New Orleans by helicopter, two by ambulance and another was taken to a Lafayette hospital by helicopter.

Authorities say crews had been working to stop the well blowout since Sunday and the spill seemed to be under control when it ignited.