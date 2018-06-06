NEW ORLEANS -- You know the saying, "when one door closes, another one opens." That's the case with New Orleans' restaurant scene this summer -- a lot of changeovers. But is it unusual?

Eyewitness News talked with two chefs taking over a familiar place.

"The spark was immediate, Justin was in friend crush with me first. We met in meat fabrication class, so over a bear carcass we just became best friends," Danny Alas said.

Alas, and Justin Rodriguez became inseparable at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Miami.

"We moved here to help Nina open Compere Lapin. I was the executive and Justin was my right hand."

Together the two chefs hope they can work their magic at Paloma Cafe, which just this time last year was Cafe Henri, until it closed in July.

"We wanted to keep in mind what the neighborhood wanted, which is something that was approachable and affordable," Rodriguez said.

The duo describe their restaurant as kind of an all-day Latin and Caribbean-inspired cafe, which is different from its predecessor.

New Orleans Advocate food critic Ian McNulty told Eyewitness News, it shouldn't be a surprise if your favorite hangout spot is now something else in the coming slower months.

"It's always sad when a restaurant closes, especially when it was one of your favorite restaurants, but the fact of the matter is it's a restaurant somebody else is probably eyeing," McNulty said.

Just a few long-time staples that have closed recently include, Magazine Street Poboys, Happy's Irish Pub, Cheesecake Bistro, by Copeland, Petite Lion and Rue 127.

"Realistically eight years is a pretty good lifespan for a small independently run fine dining," McNulty explained.

In the case of Rue 127, owners wanted to concentrate on their smoked meats eatery, Frey in Mid-City.

"The summer, in particular, can be very hard for our fine dining restaurants so it's not so surprising when you see more casual spots opening up where some of them are thriving."

After six months, Chefs Alas and Rodriguez say running the restaurant is getting easier, and see good signs ahead.

"I feel really confident I think the secret to the longevity and the happiness is to think about the little details," Alas said.

© 2018 WWL