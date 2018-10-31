St. Charles Parish Public Schools, St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools and Tangipahoa Parish schools will have a delayed start Thursday, November 1 due to the severe weather expected in the area.

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles schools will operate on a three-hour delay start time. Buses will begin picking up students 40 minutes after the start times listed below:

10:10 a.m. – 2:225 p.m. for:

Destrehan

Hahnville

10:55 a.m. - 3:05 p.m. for:

Albert Cammon

Harry Hurst

J.B. Martin

R.K. Smith

Ethel Schoeffner

Luling

11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. for:

Allemands

Lakewood

Mimosa Park

New Sarpy

Norco

St. Rose

R.J. Vial

Catholic Schools will take in 3 hours late

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish schools will be on a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning for start times, bus ties and parent drop off times.

"If your school takes in at 8 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 1, that campus will take in at 10 a.m., and all associated school arrival times-whether it be the time your bus typically arrives to pick up the child or the time that you are able to personally drop off your child at school-will all be delayed by two hours," school officials say.

The delayed start will not impact dismissal, which will take place at regular time at every school across the parish.

St. John Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will be on a three-hour delayed start time.

Catholic Schools in St. John Parish will follow suit

Washington Parish

Washiington Parish public and Catholic schools will start at 10 a.m. Thursday

© 2018 WWL