St. Charles Parish Public Schools, St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools and Tangipahoa Parish schools will have a delayed start Thursday, November 1 due to the severe weather expected in the area.
St. Charles Parish
St. Charles schools will operate on a three-hour delay start time. Buses will begin picking up students 40 minutes after the start times listed below:
10:10 a.m. – 2:225 p.m. for:
Destrehan
Hahnville
10:55 a.m. - 3:05 p.m. for:
Albert Cammon
Harry Hurst
J.B. Martin
R.K. Smith
Ethel Schoeffner
Luling
11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. for:
Allemands
Lakewood
Mimosa Park
New Sarpy
Norco
St. Rose
R.J. Vial
Catholic Schools will take in 3 hours late
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish schools will be on a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning for start times, bus ties and parent drop off times.
"If your school takes in at 8 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 1, that campus will take in at 10 a.m., and all associated school arrival times-whether it be the time your bus typically arrives to pick up the child or the time that you are able to personally drop off your child at school-will all be delayed by two hours," school officials say.
The delayed start will not impact dismissal, which will take place at regular time at every school across the parish.
St. John Parish
St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will be on a three-hour delayed start time.
Catholic Schools in St. John Parish will follow suit
Washington Parish
Washiington Parish public and Catholic schools will start at 10 a.m. Thursday