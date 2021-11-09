Severe injuries reported following Hammond crash

Two vehicles were involved; one with moderate damage and one with major damage

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond firefighters with the Hammond Rural Fire Department say severe injuries were reported following a crash at the intersection of S. Baptist Rd and Highway 190.

Two vehicles were involved; one with moderate damage and one with major damage. One patient had to be extricated from the vehicle and is said to be suffering from severe injuries. Two other occupants from the vehicle were transported with minor to moderate injuries.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.