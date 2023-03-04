Sewerage and Water Board addresses recent New Orleans water leakings

Several neighbors say they have reported the water leak multiple times. The Sewerage and Water Board says it has a record of just three recent calls.

NEW ORLEANS — It's a story you've heard many times before. A neighborhood is frustrated by a long-standing leaking water main and all the problems it's causing.

So, when homeowners in New Orleans East asked for our help, we asked questions and got some answers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Superintendent of Engineering, Steve Nelson, says his goal is to get a jump on all the leak backlogs.

The leak is becoming a road hazard, and even a bird bath, and drinking fountain.

And in the summertime, a “maternity ward” for local mosquito moms and their larvae.

When asked, “How long has this been going on?" Kenneth Webb replied, "Ten plus years to my knowledge, 10 plus years.”

People who live in Evangeline Estates in New Orleans East, say they are sick and tired of watching the same water leak year after year, along with the growing crater it's causing right in the middle of their street.

Webb was asked how the lack of attention makes him feel.

“I mean, hey, we pay our taxes every year, you know. We pay our water bill. It makes you feel like second-class citizens to me. They don't give a hoot about you.”

Several neighbors we talked to on and off camera, say they have reported the problem to the Sewerage and Water Board multiple times over the years.

Homeowner Ellis Johnson says here’s what he’d like to see get done.

“Repair work. That's all that's not asking much. I don't know why you have to keep calling and calling, and the worst part every time we call the news people, I guarantee you they'll be out this afternoon working on this leak.”

The Sewerage and Water Board got right back to us saying they have a record of three work orders for the 4600 block of Evangeline Drive. There is a fourth from last summer, but it was closed. They have now flagged the street for repair. They say an uncomplicated repair takes two to four weeks.

They said there will always be a backlog because they get 500 work orders per week. Neighbors believe their water bills, for only one or two in a household, are very high, more than $220. They blame it on the leak, but The Sewerage and Water Board says this leak is classified as "water inlet leaks" on the city-owned side, not passing through their meters. So, it would not show up on water bills.

The Sewerage and Water Board E-mailed us back the explanation below of when the homeowner pays to fix a leak, and when the city does. There's also information on how to report a leak.

We found three open work orders on the 4600 block of Evangeline:

Number 202300563901 @4658 Evangeline – created 4/3/2023 (there is an older work order from summer 2022 that may be related but was closed) Number 202300470201 @4650 Evangeline - created 3/16/2023 Number 202300510401 @4651 Evangeline – created 3/24/2023

Leaks on inlets (as the work orders on this street are described) wouldn’t lead to a high water bill as an “inlet” leak indicates the water has not passed through the meter. A water inlet leak indicates a leak from the water main to the meter. (An outlet leak is between the water meter and the property line and those would cause a bill to be high. And a leak beyond the property line is the responsibility of the property owner.)

A call to 52-WATER (as you know, you choose your language option and press 1 for Emergencies) is the best way to report a water or sewer issue, like a leak and we appreciate that the neighbors have been taking that route. If an issue is small, then is getting worse, a call back to the call center to let them know the situation has escalated will also get an inspector back on site to re-examine the issue.

In the instance of an outlet leak, SWBNO credits back both water and sewer charges after fixing. In the instance of a leak on private property, the property owner would have to be handled by the property owner via a professional plumber or contractor as SWBNO cannot work on private property. However, the customer should let SWBNO know if a leak occurred and was fixed, as our Customer Service Department can credit back the sewer charges on the bill as the leak is proof that the lost water did not travel through the wastewater system. In that instance a customer would call 52-WATER and press 4 for Customer Service to get instructions on how to provide a plumber’s report for credit on their bill. They can also email customerservice@swbno.org.

Any customer with an unusually high bill can call 52-WATER and request an investigation for a high bill.

But again, as for Evangeline, all of these are classified as “water inlet leaks” which would indicate the issue is on the City side of the meter and therefore has not passed through the meter, which means it would not show up on a water bill.

On average, work orders of this nature are completed within 15-20 days. Sometimes the issue is more complicated and takes longer to repair. We have brought these issues to our repair team’s attention, and we appreciate you reaching out.