METAIRIE -- Shake Shack is bringing its burgers to Metairie.

The popular burger chain will open its first Louisiana Location in Metairie in 2019. The restaurant will open at 3501 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, near Severn Avenue.

The menu has gained a cult-like following in some parts of the country, featuring the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and frozen custard.

“We’re proud to bring our first Louisiana Shack to the dynamic community of Metairie” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO. “We’ve long admired the rich culinary heritage of Louisiana and we couldn’t be more excited to soon be part of it and offer the community a great space to gather with family and friends.”

Shake Shack is projected to open in mid-2019. They will be hiring around 80 full-time and part-time team members – Apply online at ShackCareers.com

© 2018 WWL