Joycelyn Bagley: a Metairie woman who loved Saints football, family, & crawfish | What COVID cost us

METAIRIE, La. — It's been a year since the first coronavirus case was reported in the state, and since, more than 9,700 people have died in Louisiana., and they're more than statistics.

This week, we're remembering some of those lost. Monday, we introduced you to Joycelyn Bagley, a life-long resident of Metairie, who loved seafood, going to the boat, the Saints & LSU!

Bagley fought COVID-19 in the hospital for a month before passing away on Feb. 5. She was 79 years old. She worked in Accounts Payable at Hotel Dieu Hospital which became University Medical Center -- holding that job for 46 years.

It was there she met the love of her life, Jerry Bagley Sr. They were married for 32 years, and Joycelyn was the proud stepmom to 2 stepsons and cherished her 4 step grandkids.

Joycelyn loved crawfish. Her sister Charlotte says she had a special chair that she liked to sit in when they had crawfish boils. Charlotte tells us that chair will always be reserved for Joycelyn.

Charlotte says Joycelyn was all about family, food and faith — oh and football! How she loved her saints and everything LSU!

Charlotte called her sister the "glue that held their family together... the matriarch of their large Catholic family". One of ten siblings, in 1993 when their mother passed away, it was Joycelyn who stepped up to fill that void.

Six of Joycelyn's family members had COVID. Four of which had to be hospitalized.

Her twin sister got it, but her only symptom was a minor cough.

Joycelyn's husband Jerry had to be hospitalized but beat COVID-19.

However three weeks to the day following Joycelyn's death, Jerry suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Charlotte says although his cause of death was categorized as a heart attack, the family believes he died of a broken heart.

