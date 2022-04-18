Shelter in place called for Plaquemine after chlorine leak at chemical plant

According to the Iberville Parish Council, all of the Plaquemine area should shelter in place.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Plaquemine, where dangerous chlorine gas has been released from a facility in the Dow Chemical plant.

Residents were also told to turn off their air conditioners and close all doors and windows.

According to the Olin Corporation, the spill started in their chemical plant at the Dow site.

"Site emergency response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while the team began working to address the situation," the statement from Olin said.

