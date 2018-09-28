ALTON - A 50-year-old man who was released after 20 years of a life sentence for forcible rape and other charges has been arrested on attempted rape charges after he entered a a woman's home and tried to attack her, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Derrick Cousin was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Friday on one count of attempted first-degree rape and one count of aggravated burglary with a weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman said she was awakened by her home security alarm early Thursday morning as a man had broken into her home and was making his way toward her bedroom.

The sheriff's office said the victim simultaneously was holding the bedroom door shut and calling for help as the man tried to gain entry.

Deputies arrived quickly, but the man had fled the scene. The sheriff's office said that surveillance video allowed them to identify the suspect as Derrick Cousin, who was taken into custody nearby.

Cousin, who was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola nearly one month ago, had served approximately 20 years of a life sentence for the offenses of forcible rape, first degree robbery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was determined to be a violent sexual offender and was required to register as such.

“This victim is extremely lucky to be alive after this dangerous criminal received an early release,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

