TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Registered sex offenders appear to be the latest targets for phone scammers trying to trick residents in Terrebonne Parish.

Officials with the sheriff's office said Tuesday they received multiple reports of sex offenders getting calls from someone claiming to be a Terrebonne Parish judge. The caller then tells the offender they have active warrants and must pay $750 to avoid arrest.

"In no case ever would a judge or this office telephone someone in this manner, and certainly not to request money," a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Officials remind residents never to give money or financial information to anyone they don't know.

So far, these specific calls have only been targeted at sex offenders, but officials say it's possible others could be called with the same scam.

Sheriff's officials ask that anyone who's gotten a phone call like this to call their office at (985) 876-2500.

