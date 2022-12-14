Woman kills two Bay St. Louis police officers before killing herself

This is a developing story and few details are available at this time.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Two police officers in Bay St. Louis were killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a motel early Wednesday morning according to a press release by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The officers were responding to a call of service at around 4:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 in Hancock County when a woman armed with a gun shot and killed the two officers before killing herself.

One officer died on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

