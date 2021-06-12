Watch live: 13 hurt in mass shooting; police still looking for suspect or suspects

At this time, no one has died, the interim police chief said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thirteen people were hurt in a shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, a man shot into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several to the hospital. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the 911 calls started at 1:24 a.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Sixth St.

Two people have critical injuries and two others have serious injuries. No deaths have been reported.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. Austin police said they are unsure if there is one person or multiple people behind the attack. There are limited details about one suspect. He's been described as a Black man with a skinny build and locs. He was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before the shooting is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

The FBI is helping the Austin Police Department investigate.

Chacon said it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

He said there were very large crowds on Sixth Street, and it was difficult for EMS trucks to make their way through. He said that officers had to put some of the shooting victims in patrol cars and take them to the hospital themselves so they could get the urgent care that they needed.

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly took time Saturday morning to thank the swift response from law enforcement.

"Let there be no question: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steals our commitment to making Austin lead the nation in being the safest city in America. No community should ever experience what occurred this morning in Austin," Kelly said in a statement.

June 12 marks the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49 people.

Check back on this story for updates.