Man shot in stomach following an argument in the French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — An argument leads to a man being shot in the French Quarter the New Orleans Police Department reports.

It happened at about 4:13 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of St. Louis and Royal Streets.

Police say a 27-year-old man was “quarreling” with a woman when he was shot in the stomach. Police did not say if the person he was quarreling with shot the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown. The shooting comes during a busy weekend as the French Quarter is filled with visitors in town for the Essence Festival and the Fourth of July celebrations.