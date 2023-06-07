NOPD investigates two overnight shootings in New Orleans

The first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 7700 block of Alabama Street, the other was a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday morning. One of the shootings is investigated as a homicide.

The first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 7700 block of Alabama Street. Initial information shows that responding officers located a male gunshot wound victim on the scene. No word on the man’s condition at this time.

The NOPD is also investigating a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue. Initial information shows a male gunshot wound victim was found at the scene. That man later died from his injuries. It is now being investigated as a homicide police say.