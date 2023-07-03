x
NOPD investigates 2 separate shootings Sunday

Two men were shot in New Orleans on Sunday the New Orleans Police Department said in a report.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot in New Orleans on Sunday the New Orleans Police Department said in a report.

The first shooting happened at the corner of New Orleans Street and North Rocheblave Street at about 5:35 p.m.

Investigators say a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police are investigating what happened in that incident.

The second shooting happened at about 11:33 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue. Initial reports show a male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

